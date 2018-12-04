Mexico’s new ‘common man’ president hits the ground running, looks to sell official jet
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shows the signed decree to investigate the case of 43 missing students, during a ceremony with relatives of the students, at the National Palace in Mexico City on Monday. Lopez Obrador vowed a 'deep and radical' change in Mexico as he assumed the country's presidency on Saturday, signed a decree to create a commission to investigate the 2014 disappearance of 43 students. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Mexico’s new ‘common man’ president hits the ground running, looks to sell official jet

AP

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s newly inaugurated president hit the ground running Monday with his pledge to govern as a common man and end decades of secrecy, heavy security and luxury enjoyed by past presidents.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sported slightly ruffled hair at his first early morning news conference as president, which started at 7 a.m. local time.

“Isn’t that a change, that I am here, informing you?” Lopez Obrador asked reporters. While past presidents have very seldom held news conferences, Lopez Obrador promised to do so on a near-daily basis, much as he did when he was mayor of Mexico City from 2000-2005.

Lopez Obrador took his first airplane flight as president Sunday, boarding a commercial flight with the rest of the passengers. He has promised to sell the presidential jet as an austerity measure.

Lopez Obrador arrived at Mexico City’s National Palace in the same white compact car he used before taking office Saturday. Lopez Obrador refused the military bodyguards used by past presidents and travels with a small staff of aides who provide security. He usually travels tourist class.

“I feel safe, protected and supported by the Mexican people,” Lopez Obrador said.

He also claimed that the number of murders had declined Saturday and Sunday, his first two days in office.

In the first 10 months of 2018, homicides in Mexico have run at an average of just over 80 per day.

But Lopez Obrador said the average over the weekend was about 50, according to initial reports. He cautioned that those totals are preliminary and still under review.

The president and his staff said necessary work would continue to safeguard the foundations already built at the proposed new Mexico City airport project he plans to cancel in favor of expanding existing airports.

Officials have not determined what will be done with the vast foundations built on a former lakebed known as Texcoco. But some further work is needed to keep the slabs from decaying or sinking.

Lopez Obrador has promised to protect investors who bought bonds to fund the construction, but on Monday the airport fund issued an auction offer to re-purchase $6 billion worth of the bonds at a price of 90 cents to $1 on the dollar of principal amounts, suggesting some bondholders may take a haircut.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This Nov. 16 image provide by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu. After a two-year chase, a NASA spacecraft has arrived at the ancient asteroid Bennu, its first visitor in billions of years. The robotic explorer Osiris-Rex pulled within 12 miles (19 kms) of the diamond-shaped space rock Monday. The image, which was taken by the PolyCam camera, shows Bennu at 300 pixels and has been stretched to increase contrast between highlights and shadows.
NASA's first asteroid sample-collector nears target Bennu for planned 'gentle high-five'
NASA's first-ever mission designed to visit an asteroid and return a sample of its dust back to Earth arrives Monday at its destination, Bennu, two years after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florid...
President Donald Trump speaks to media at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires Saturday. Trump is keeping the pressure on congressional Democrats over funding for his promised border wall, but a partial government shutdown could be averted this week with a stopgap measure as negotiations continue.
Trump ups pressure on Democrats over border wall funds as shutdown looms amid 'temper tantrum'
President Donald Trump kept up pressure Monday on congressional Democrats over funding for his promised border wall, even as lawmakers appeared likely to avert a partial government shutdown this we...
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (second, left) addresses Ukrainian soldiers as Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Jean-Marc Lanthier (center) stands with commander of U.S. Army in Europe Christopher Cavoli (right) during military drills in base Honcharivske, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Monday. Ukraine's president announced a partial call-up of reservists for training amid tensions with Russia, saying Monday that the country needs to beef up its defenses to counter the threat of a Russian invasion.
Ukraine calls up reservists amid tensions with Russia, invasion fears
Ukraine's president on Monday announced a partial call-up of reservists for training amid tensions with Russia, saying the country needs to beef up its defenses to counter the threat of a Russian i...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shows the signed decree to investigate the case of 43 missing students, during a ceremony with relatives of the students, at the National Palace in Mexico City on Monday. Lopez Obrador vowed a 'deep and radical' change in Mexico as he assumed the country's presidency on Saturday, signed a decree to create a commission to investigate the 2014 disappearance of 43 students. | AFP-JIJI Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured at a hangar before being put up for sale by Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City Monday. | REUTERS

, ,