Labor union says 3,000 foreign workers laid off at Sharp plant in Japan

KYODO

Nearly 3,000 foreign workers dispatched to a Sharp Corp. plant in Mie Prefecture have apparently had their contracts terminated, according to a labor union.

The massive reduction of contract workers on the back of a cut in display panel production comes at a time the government is seeking to revise the immigration law and accept more foreign blue-collar workers into Japan amid opposition parties’ fierce protests.

“Even Japanese descendants are forced to work in a disadvantaged environment. It’s evident that foreign workers who will be accepted after the legal revision will also be denied their human rights,” Hojo Hirooka, a secretary general of Union Mie based in Mie Prefecture, said Monday during a news conference in Tokyo.

About 3,000 foreign workers were hired by a group of about 10 Sharp subcontractors in Mie and were dispatched to the plant in Kameyama.

During collective bargaining last month, the employers told the union that the number of contract workers dispatched to the plant, which mainly manufactures display panels, has dropped to some 100 from 3,000, according to the union.

The companies told the union the job cuts resulted from Sharp’s cutback in production of liquid crystal display panels for smartphones.

Sharp said it did not directly hire the workers and is in no position to comment on the contract termination, while declining to elaborate on the reduced production.

One of the subcontractors said some workers quit voluntarily.