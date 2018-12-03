Business / Corporate

Japan theme park Huis Ten Bosch to accept investment from China’s Fosun Group

Kyodo

NAGASAKI – Theme park operator Huis Ten Bosch Co. plans to accept an investment from Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group as part of efforts to attract more Chinese visitors.

Hideo Sawada, head of the operator of the park featuring Dutch buildings and flower gardens in the city of Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, said Monday the Chinese investment company is expected to acquire a 25 percent stake, possibly by the end of this month.

Sawada also heads travel agency H.I.S. Co., which now holds two-thirds of the shares. The chief executive said during a news conference that he will aim to list Huis Ten Bosch on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in three years.

If the investment by the Chinese company goes through, H.I.S. will still be the top shareholder.

Major shareholders of Huis Ten Bosch, including Kyushu Electric Power Co. and Saibu Gas Co., are expected to sell some of their shares to the Chinese firm.

Under the plan, H.I.S. will have a 50.1 percent stake and Fosun Group will own 24.9 percent, with the rest held by five companies based in Kyushu.

Since 2010, H.I.S. has led a turnaround of the theme park after the operator filed for court-led rehabilitation in 2003.

In the business year ended in September, the operator expects park visitors to have increased 5 percent from a year earlier.

In 2015, Fosun Group purchased a ski resort operator in Hokkaido.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan to toughen cross-border taxation
Tax reform guidelines that the government and ruling parties will draw up later this month will call for strengthening cross-border taxation, according to informed sources. The guideline...
The information technology industry is one example of how the sōgō shōsha quickly adapted to increase their competitiveness.
Adapting to new industries, bolstering world's infrastructure
The ability of the sōgō shōsha to survive through all the changes and transformations that have taken place over the years can, in many ways, be attributed to their adeptness in recognizin...
Pagers, better known as "pocket bells" in Japan, will go extinct next September after 50 years of service.
Turning the page on an era: Pager services to end in Japan after 50 years
Japan will soon be out of pagers after its only provider said Monday it will terminate the service next September, with the device — first introduced half a century ago — made redundant by mobile p...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hideo Sawada, head of theme park operator Huis Ten Bosch Co., speaks at a news conference in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Monday. | KYODO

, , ,