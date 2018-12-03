Business

Japan to toughen cross-border taxation

JIJI

Tax reform guidelines that the government and ruling parties will draw up later this month will call for strengthening cross-border taxation, according to informed sources.

The guidelines may include cuts in the exemption for transactions between parent firms and offshore subsidiaries, as part of efforts to reduce tax avoidance by multinational companies, the sources said Monday.

The guidelines are also expected to call for drawing a clear line between offshore units established for tax avoidance purposes and those for ordinary business activities, in order not to tighten taxation rules excessively.

Meanwhile, the guidelines are seen supporting a loosening of a unitary tax system that levies taxes on the combined incomes of parent companies and shell firms that they have set up in countries or regions with overall tax rates below 30 percent.

The move will follow corporate tax cuts in the United States under President Donald Trump’s initiative, which have sent overall tax rates there below 30 percent.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Hideo Sawada, head of theme park operator Huis Ten Bosch Co., speaks at a news conference in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Monday.
Japan theme park Huis Ten Bosch to accept investment from China's Fosun Group
Theme park operator Huis Ten Bosch Co. plans to accept an investment from Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group as part of efforts to attract more Chinese visitors. Hideo Sawada, head of the ...
The information technology industry is one example of how the sōgō shōsha quickly adapted to increase their competitiveness.
Adapting to new industries, bolstering world's infrastructure
The ability of the sōgō shōsha to survive through all the changes and transformations that have taken place over the years can, in many ways, be attributed to their adeptness in recognizin...
Pagers, better known as "pocket bells" in Japan, will go extinct next September after 50 years of service.
Turning the page on an era: Pager services to end in Japan after 50 years
Japan will soon be out of pagers after its only provider said Monday it will terminate the service next September, with the device — first introduced half a century ago — made redundant by mobile p...