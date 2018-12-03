Man indicted over deadly Kanagawa road rage incident pleads not guilty
A car belonging to Yoshihisa Hagiyama is removed from the Tomei Expressway in June last year after it was hit by a truck, resulting in the death of Hagiyama and his wife. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Man indicted over deadly Kanagawa road rage incident pleads not guilty

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA – A 26-year-old man pleaded not guilty Monday at the Yokohama District Court to a charge of dangerous driving in connection with an alleged road-rage incident near Tokyo last year in which a couple died and their two young daughters were injured.

Kazuho Ishibashi was initially arrested on charges including negligence resulting in death or injury, but prosecutors later applied the stricter charge of dangerous driving resulting in death or injury over the incident, which occurred on the Tomei Expressway in Kanagawa Prefecture in June last year.

The tougher charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

According to the indictment, Yoshihisa Hagiyama, 45, had argued with Ishibashi over the way he had parked his car at an expressway parking area just before the incident. Ishibashi, enraged, then chased Hagiyama, who was driving with his wife, Yuka, 39, and their two daughters, for more than a kilometer before overtaking their vehicle and forcing it to stop in the passing lane.

Ishibashi was attempting to drag Hagiyama from the stopped vehicle when it was hit from behind by a truck.

Ishibashi’s defense team argued that while he had engaged in harassing behavior while driving, he was no longer behind the wheel when the collision occurred meaning there was no causal link between his actions and the couple’s death.

Prosecutors, however, said Ishibashi had “a consistent intention to make a complaint to the couple and the stopping of the vehicle and the harassing behavior are considered as a set of actions that can be linked to their deaths.”

The defense team also contested an additional charge concerning confinement resulting in death and injury, arguing it is doubtful the defendant intended to confine the family.

Prosecutors argued that the charge applied because Ishibashi had forced the Hagiyamas’ vehicle to stop in the busy passing lane of the highway when it was hit by the truck.

The case is unique in that it is rare for the charge of dangerous driving resulting in death or injury to be brought against someone who was not behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

The ruling is expected to be handed down on Dec. 14 following closing arguments next Monday.

Ishibashi has been separately indicted for two reckless driving cases in which he tried to force drivers out of their cars in Yamaguchi Prefecture. He was also indicted in Yamaguchi for damaging another vehicle by kicking it.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Soil and sand is loaded onto a vessel Monday at a pier in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, to prepare for reclamation work for a replacement site for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma off the coast of Henoko.
Full-fledged land reclamation work for Henoko U.S. base site to begin on Dec. 14
The government said Monday that it plans to begin full-fledged land reclamation work on Dec. 14 for the construction of a controversial replacement facility for a U.S. air base in the Henoko coasta...
Image Not Available
As heater-related deaths top 100 over five years, officials urge caution when using appliances
The nationwide death toll from fires and carbon monoxide poisoning caused by heating appliances over five years through March 2018 has hit 107, a survey by an independent administrative agency has ...
People with visual impairments participate in a class to prepare for an exam to become government workers by using the voice features of a computer in late November in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward.
Japanese government starts accepting exam applications from disabled
The National Personnel Authority began accepting applications on Monday for the first-ever unified examinations to hire people with disabilities as government workers. The exams will be ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A car belonging to Yoshihisa Hagiyama is removed from the Tomei Expressway in June last year after it was hit by a truck, resulting in the death of Hagiyama and his wife. | KYODO

, , ,