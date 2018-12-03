China partly censors U.S. Embassy statement on trade truce

A social media post by the U.S. Embassy in Beijing about the trade agreement between the two nations was being partially censored Monday, with the WeChat article visible but blocked from forwarding or sharing.

Separate posts on the death of former President George H.W. Bush weren’t similarly affected and could be shared. The embassy WeChat posts about the outcome of the talks, which postponed the imposition of higher tariffs on Chinese goods by at least 90 days, were in English and Chinese.

The official statements made by China and the U.S. about what was agreed at the meeting in Argentina between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump contained marked differences and omissions on both sides.

For example, the Chinese statement did not include mention of the 90-day deadline or a requirement that the nation begins buying more U.S. farm, energy and other products.

The U.S. Embassy declined to comment on a specific post, but a spokesperson who asked not to be named said the embassy faced regular and routine blocking of social media posts in China.

The embassy has repeatedly used its account on Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat network and other social media to post statements and news critical of China, including about the detention of Muslims in the far-west Xinjiang region.

Tencent didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.