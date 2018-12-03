Business / Tech

Pager services to end in Japan after 50 years

Kyodo

Japan will soon be out of pagers after its only provider said Monday it will terminate the service next September, with the device — first introduced half a century ago — made redundant by mobile phones.

Around 1,500 customers have remained subscribers to Tokyo Telemessage Inc., including people working in hospitals who favor the device because it doesn’t emit electromagnetic waves. The company only operates in the capital and surrounding prefectures.

Tokyo Telemessage is planning to start a new radio service using the frequencies that were allocated to pagers. President Hidetoshi Seino said it will provide governments in other regions with information to help manage disaster relief operations more efficiently.

Beeper services in Japan began in 1968 with Telephone Public Corp., a predecessor of NTT Corp. They aroused strong demand from hospitals, businesses and government offices, with the number of subscribers topping 10 million in 1996.

The popularity of pagers grew in the 1990s with female high school students becoming frequent users, combing numbers to exchange messages. The wireless devices were also featured in TV series and songs at the time, becoming a symbol of the age.

NTT Docomo Inc., the mobile unit of NTT, terminated its pager service in 2007, leaving only regional operators such as Tokyo Telemessage in the business.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A newspaper featuring a front page story about the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as seen at a newsstand in Beijing on Monday.
China partly censors U.S. Embassy statement on trade truce
A social media post by the U.S. Embassy in Beijing about the trade agreement between the two nations was being partially censored Monday, with the WeChat article visible but blocked from forward...
Image Not Available
Trade dispute with U.S. may affect tax reforms in Japan, tax chief says
The tough stance U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to adopt on trade with Japan in a bid to win re-election in 2020 may affect the course of tax reform, according to Minoru Nakazato, chair...
Companies continued to boost investment in July-September, but at a slower pace than preceding quarters following a string of natural disasters, the government said Monday.
Japan's capital spending slowed in July-September quarter following natural disasters
Companies' capital spending slowed in the July-September quarter following a string of natural disasters that weighed on economic activity, government data showed Monday. Investment by a...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Pagers, better known as 'pocket bells' in Japan, will go extinct next September after 50 years of service. | TOKYO TELEMESSAGE INC. / VIA KYODO

, ,