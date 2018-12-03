Japan’s capital spending slowed in July-September quarter following natural disasters
Companies continued to boost investment in July-September, but at a slower pace than preceding quarters following a string of natural disasters, the government said Monday. | REUTERS

Business / Economy

Japan’s capital spending slowed in July-September quarter following natural disasters

Kyodo

Companies’ capital spending slowed in the July-September quarter following a string of natural disasters that weighed on economic activity, government data showed Monday.

Investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment and software rose 4.5 percent from a year earlier to ¥11.28 trillion, easing from a 12.8 percent rise the previous quarter.

Still, the data released by the Finance Ministry showed that companies raised capital spending for an eighth consecutive quarter amid moves to boost production capacity by chemical and semiconductor firms and increased investment in commercial facility development projects.

Quarter on quarter, capital spending excluding on software fell by 4.0 percent, the first decline in five quarters.

“Natural disasters as well as uncertainty surrounding heightened trade tensions may have contributed” to the weak capital expenditure figures, said Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

“Capital expenditure will continue to grow given the continuing labor shortage and companies’ ambitious investment plans, but the pace will be moderate.”

The data will be factored into a revision of gross domestic product figures for the third quarter of 2018, which the Cabinet Office is scheduled to release Dec. 10.

Preliminary GDP data showed the world’s third-largest economy shrank an annualized real 1.2 percent in the quarter as a powerful typhoon that temporarily shut down Osaka’s main airport and an earthquake that caused a massive blackout in Hokkaido disrupted distribution channels and dented consumption.

Maruyama said he expects GDP to be downgraded to an annualized real 3.2 percent contraction.

Pretax profits at companies covered in the ministry’s survey rose 2.2 percent from the previous year to ¥18.28 trillion, while sales climbed 6.0 percent to ¥358.88 trillion, showing corporate profits continued to be robust in July-September.

Manufacturers of production machinery were among the biggest winners, while the retail and service industries saw earnings drop due to the disasters.

The ministry surveyed 32,020 companies capitalized at ¥10 million or more, of which 23,409, or 73.1 percent, responded.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Trade dispute with U.S. may affect tax reforms in Japan, tax chief says
The tough stance U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to adopt on trade with Japan in a bid to win re-election in 2020 may affect the course of tax reform, according to Minoru Nakazato, chair...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is welcomed by Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez in Montevideo on Sunday.
Japan and Uruguay agree on two-way beef exports
Japan and Uruguay have agreed to allow each other's beef imports as a way of expanding bilateral trade, reaching the deal during the first visit by a Japanese leader to the Latin American countr...
Greg Kelly's role at Nissan Motor Co. as former Chairman Carlos Ghosn Ghosn's loyal gatekeeper and confidant has thrust him into the heart of the investigation by Japanese authorities.
Nissan 'CEO whisperer' Greg Kelly ponders fate from Tokyo jail
Inside Nissan Motor Co. he was known as the "CEO whisperer": The chief of staff who would deliver the most delicate messages to Carlos Ghosn, and the man Ghosn would count on to enforce his directi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Companies continued to boost investment in July-September, but at a slower pace than preceding quarters following a string of natural disasters, the government said Monday. | REUTERS

, ,