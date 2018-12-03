Tijuana tourism, medical visits slump since U.S.-bound migrant caravan arrives
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, are seen in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday. | REUTERS

AP

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – Tour operators and medical and dental offices in the Mexican border city of Tijuana are reporting a slowdown in business since a caravan of Central American migrants arrived.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Sunday that tourists and visitors have been cancelling planned trips to the Mexican state of Baja California since the border crossing shut down briefly a week ago after some migrants tried to rush across.

Tourism-friendly business owners say visitors fear getting trapped in Mexico should the crossing close again.

Antonio Gamboa, who owns a well-known food truck park, says business has slumped 30 percent.

Mexican authorities began moving Central American migrants out of an overcrowded shelter near the U.S. border on Friday and taking them to a former concert venue further from the crossing.

