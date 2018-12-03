Trump will grant Kim Jong Un’s wishes after Pyongyang denuclearizes: Moon
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Politics

Trump will grant Kim Jong Un’s wishes after Pyongyang denuclearizes: Moon

AFP-JIJI

HONG KONG – U.S. President Donald Trump will grant North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un his wishes if he delivers on denuclearization, the South Korean president said Sunday, following talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

As officials work to arrange a second meeting between Trump and Kim, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in relayed a message to reporters given to him by the U.S. president to pass on to the North’s leader.

“And the message was that President Trump has a very friendly view of Chairman Kim and that he likes him, and so he wishes Chairman Kim would implement the rest of their agreement and that he would make what Chairman Kim wants come true,” Moon told the Yonhap news agency while en route to New Zealand.

Speaking in Buenos Aires, where he discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula with Moon, Trump said he hoped to organize a follow-up meeting with Kim for early 2019.

“We’re getting along very well. We have a good relationship,” he said.

When asked Saturday if he would ever host the North Korean leader in the United States, Trump replied: “At some point, yeah.”

Trump and Kim held a historic summit in Singapore earlier this year, signing a vaguely worded deal on denuclearization.

But progress has generally been slow, with the two countries sparring over the exact meaning of the agreement.

US officials insist on the complete, verified and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula before sanctions are lifted.

The North has rejected demands for what it calls “unilateral” disarmament, and has instead sought unspecified reciprocal U.S. measures in a gradual process.

Differences also remain between Washington and Seoul on how to proceed with Kim, as the dovish Moon favors more robust engagement with the North.

North and South Korea have begun to remove landmines and destroy military bunkers at parts of their common border as part of efforts to improve long-strained relations.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Thinzar Shun Lei Yi speaks at a march for press freedom in Yangon on Sept. 1.
Lost idol: New wave of Myanmar youth activists look beyond Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar youth activist and television host Thinzar Shun Lei Yi would once have called herself one of Aung San Suu Kyi's greatest fans. Now she is one of her most vocal critics. The 27-yea...
People walk past copies of a South Korean newspaper featuring a front page photo of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shaking hands at the Singapore summit, in Seoul in June.
Trump says three sites under consideration for January or February meeting with North Korea's Kim
A second U.S.-North Korea summit is expected to be held in either January or February, with three sites currently under consideration, U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday. Speaking ...
Image Not Available
Indian police believe two Americans helped missionary killed by remote island tribe
Indian police believe two American missionaries encouraged John Allen Chau to go to a forbidden island where he was killed by an isolated tribe he was trying to convert, a top investigator said ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,