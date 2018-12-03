Murdered British radio host laid to rest in Lebanon
Relatives attend the funeral of British radio host Gavin Ford, who hosted one of Lebanon's most popular shows, at Mar Sassine Church in Beit-Mery, east of Beirut, on Sunday. Lebanon has arrested two people suspected of having murdered Ford, who hosted one of Lebanon's most popular shows, security forces said on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Murdered British radio host laid to rest in Lebanon

AFP-JIJI

BEIT MERI, LEBANON – British radio presenter Gavin Ford was laid to rest Sunday near Beirut in a ceremony that brought together dozens of fans, friends and family members days after his murder.

Ford’s lifeless body was discovered Tuesday at his home in Beit Meri, a mountain town east of the capital where his employer, Radio One, is also based.

Ford had worked since the 1990s at the station, which hosted one of Lebanon’s most popular shows.

A ceremony was held Sunday at Beit Meri’s Mar Sassine Church before the funeral procession proceeded to a vault where his coffin was interred, an AFP photographer said.

It was unclear whether Ford’s burial in Lebanon was temporary, and AFP could not immediately reach relatives to clarify if his body would be brought back to Britain at a later date.

Relatives of the star were among the black-clad mourners in Beit Meri carrying funeral pamphlets bearing Ford’s photo.

They, along with close friends, were allowed to approach the casket to pay final respects.

Lebanese security forces on Thursday said they had arrested two men who confessed in interrogations to killing Ford during an attempt to rob his home.

“They admitted to committing murder and said they went on Monday afternoon to the home of the victim to steal,” a statement said, adding the two were Syrian.

Ford’s murder sparked widespread shock in Lebanon.

Such crime is rare in Beirut, a city largely considered safe, including for tourists and foreign residents.

After arriving in the eastern Mediterranean country in the mid-1990s, the British presenter carved out a leading position in Lebanon’s media landscape with his morning show “Gavin Ford in the Morning.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Deitz Kracker (left) and Marg Frazier visit a statue of former President George H.W. Bush in downtown Houston Sunday. Bush is returning to Washington as a revered political statesman, hailed by leaders across the political spectrum and around the world as a man not only of greatness but also of uncommon decency and kindness.
America mourns Bush as a great statesman, a man of uncommon decency
Former President George H.W. Bush is returning to Washington as a revered political statesman, hailed by leaders across the political spectrum and around the world as a man not only of greatness bu...
=David Kelley, an attorney for former FBI Director James Comey, arrives prior to a motion hearing on Comey's request to quash a congressional subpoena from Republicans on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee in Washington Friday.
Trump-axed FBI chief James Comey makes deal over House subpoena, backs off legal fight
Former FBI Director James Comey has reached a deal to testify privately to the House Judiciary Committee, backing off his legal fight for an open hearing, his attorney said Sunday. Comey, whose ...
Image Not Available
Flaming hole in Arkansas found to be intentionally set, not the work of Satan or meteorite
Officials say a fire that caused a mysterious burning hole in Arkansas in September was intentionally set and not the result of a meteorite, methane or work of the devil. The Arkansas Democrat-G...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Relatives attend the funeral of British radio host Gavin Ford, who hosted one of Lebanon's most popular shows, at Mar Sassine Church in Beit-Mery, east of Beirut, on Sunday. Lebanon has arrested two people suspected of having murdered Ford, who hosted one of Lebanon's most popular shows, security forces said on Friday. | AFP-JIJI Relatives mourn by the coffin of British radio host Gavin Ford, who hosted one of Lebanon's most popular shows, during his funeral at Mar Sassine Church in Beit-Mery, East of Beirut, on Sunday. | ANWAR AMRO / AA / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , ,