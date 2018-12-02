World / Politics

U.K.’s Labour will try to topple May if Brexit deal is rejected

AP

LONDON – Britain’s opposition Labour Party is ramping up the pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May, saying it will call a no-confidence vote in the Conservative leader if Parliament rejects her Brexit deal on Dec. 11.

May is battling to persuade skeptical British lawmakers to back the deal agreed on between her government and the European Union last month. Rejecting it would leave the U.K. facing a messy, economically damaging “no-deal” Brexit on March 29.

Labour Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said Sunday it’s “inevitable” that Labour will bring a no-confidence motion in the government if Parliament rejects the Brexit agreement. The left-of-center party says it will vote against the deal.

If May’s Conservative government lost a no-confidence vote it would have two weeks to overturn the result. If that failed, Britain would hold a new national election.

British Prime Minister Theresa May answers questions about her Brexit agenda at a Parliamentary liaison committee meeting on Thursday in London.

