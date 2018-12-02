Business

Japan to extend tax cuts for sales of inherited houses

JIJI

Japan’s government and ruling bloc are considering extending tax breaks for those who sell houses they inherited from their parents by four years until the end 2023, sources have said.

The tax cut extension is aimed at helping shore up real estate trading and preventing an increase in the number of unoccupied houses, the sources said.

Under the system, which covers houses that were built on May 31, 1981, or before, income and residential taxes are reduced under certain conditions.

If people live apart from their parents, the parents’ houses inherited by the children are highly likely to become unoccupied in the future.

The number of empty houses in Japan, excluding those for rent and sale, stood at 3.18 million as of 2013.

The figure is expected to increase further reflecting the country’s falling population, becoming a major problem across the country.

The government aims to curb the pace of growth, estimating the number of empty houses at about 4 million by 2025.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn may have fallen from grace as one of the auto industry's most powerful leaders, but he can count on continued support in at least one corner of the globe. Lebanese have long held hopes that Ghosn, who was born to Lebanese grandparents and holds Lebanese citizenship, would play a bigger role in politics one day or help salvage its increasingly struggling economy.
Dramatic downfall of Carlos Ghosn reverberates in Lebanon
He may have fallen from grace internationally as one of the auto industry's most powerful leaders, but Carlos Ghosn can count on continued support in at least one corner of the globe. Leb...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday.
Nissan-Renault alliance row developing into diplomatic feud
A hastily arranged Franco-Japanese summit Friday has highlighted how the Nissan-Renault auto alliance is increasingly developing into a diplomatic feud — one that could soon reach a head.
Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has asked its franchise convenience stores in Tokyo to remove all ashtray receptacles set up outside their outlets.
Seven-Eleven Japan asks all Tokyo stores to get rid of ashtray receptacles
Leading convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has asked franchise outlets in Tokyo to remove ashtray receptacles from the store premises, it was learned Sunday. Seven-Eleven Japan, a un...

, ,