Bush’s passing draws tributes from Japan’s politicians
Then-Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu and U.S. President George H.W. Bush wave as they meet at the White House in 1989. | TOSHIKI KAIFU POLICY RESEARCH GROUP / VIA KYODO

National / Politics

Bush’s passing draws tributes from Japan’s politicians

Kyodo

Japanese politicians on Saturday mourned the passing of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying he “greatly contributed to strengthening Japan-U.S. relations.”

“(Bush) achieved many historic feats including ending the Cold War with the Soviet Union and showing leadership during the Gulf War,” Abe said in a written statement.

“Japan’s government and its people send our prayers,” he said.

Toshiki Kaifu, who was prime minister during the first half of Bush’s single term in office, reminisced about being invited to his home during a visit to the United States.

“We talked about many things and it was a valuable opportunity for me. I still remember how delicious the crispy bacon for breakfast was, and think back to those days whenever I have some,” he said in a statement.

Tadamori Oshima, who was deputy chief Cabinet secretary under Kaifu, said he remembers Bush being a “gentleman” and “great politician.”

Ichiro Ozawa, former secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said, “We were very friendly and I still have a picture of us together in my office. He had such a warm personality.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

British Prime Minister Theresa May and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands during a bilateral meeting in Buenos Aires on Saturday.
Japan welcomes Britain's possible entry into TPP, Abe tells May
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told British Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday that he welcomes Britain's expression of interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-P...
Image Not Available
Common Japanese language test eyed for new visas
The government is mulling introducing a common Japanese language test for applicants seeking one of two new types of visas for foreign workers, informed sources have said. The Foreign Mi...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands prior to their talks in Buenos Aires on Saturday.
Shinzo Abe and Vladimir Putin tap foreign ministers to head territorial talks
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday appointed their foreign ministers to oversee negotiations for concluding a bilateral postwar peace treaty based on a 1956 ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Then-Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu and U.S. President George H.W. Bush wave as they meet at the White House in 1989. | TOSHIKI KAIFU POLICY RESEARCH GROUP / VIA KYODO

, ,