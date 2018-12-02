World / Offbeat

Suitor drops engagement ring into grate in Times Square

Fiancee says 'yes' anyway; police trying to return ring to couple

Reuters

NEW YORK – New York City police sought on Saturday for an unlucky suitor who dropped an engagement ring down a Times Square grating while proposing to his fiancee.

Video shared on social media by the New York Police Department showed the man fumble the ring before lying on the sidewalk in the popular tourist destination and peering into the grating while his partner looked on in concern.

“She said ‘Yes’ — but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate,” the NYPD wrote on Twitter. “Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?”

Video: bit.ly/2QxZ9sw

