U.S. agrees to suspend new China tariffs for 90 days

The United States said Saturday that it agreed in a long-awaited summit with China to suspend new tariffs for 90 days as the two powers seek to end a trade war.

The White House said a threatened increase of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 to 25 percent, which was set to take effect on Jan. 1, would be put off for 90 days.

“If at the end of this period of time, the parties are unable to reach an agreement, the 10 percent tariffs will be raised to 25 percent,” a White House statement said after dinner talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires.

The China Daily and Chinese international broadcaster CGTN both said Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to halt tariffs “after January 1.”

Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the talks “very well” and press secretary Sarah Sanders added that the two countries would “immediately begin negotiations on structural changes” around intellectual property protections, cybertheft and other U.S. priorities.

Trade tensions between the United States and China have soared since the start of the year, with Trump already slapping $250 billion worth of tariffs.

Trump — a staunch defender of U.S. manufacturing in his “America First” policy — has assailed China for trading practices and especially over its alleged theft of foreign technology.

The Trump administration has demanded that China end a requirement that foreign companies team up with local partners, a key way in which Beijing is accused of seizing U.S. know-how to promote its own industry.

China has denied the charges but promised ahead of the summit to do more to welcome foreign imports.