World / Crime & Legal

125 women and girls said to have been raped, whipped and clubbed in South Sudan

AP

JUBA – One hundred and twenty-five women and girls were raped, whipped and clubbed in attacks so shocking that some aid workers in South Sudan say they are left speechless.

Doctors Without Borders says the “dramatic increase” in sexual violence occurred over 10 days as the women and girls walked to a food distribution site in Bentiu.

A midwife said those targeted included pregnant and elderly women and girls as young as 10.

Sexual violence has been widespread in South Sudan’s civil war.

The United Nations mission chief says the “abhorrent” attacks were carried out by young men in military uniforms and civilian clothing. The U.N. has increased patrols and launched an investigation while urging local authorities to hold the attackers accountable.

South Sudan’s government is not immediately available for comment.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A waitress delivers Carnegie Deli sandwiches to customers at the Carnegie Deli pop-up in New York. The deli is set to open as a pop-up shop in Lower Manhattan on Saturday for a week. The revival is part of a promotion for the Amazon Prime television series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Iconic Carnegie Deli reopens in New York — as weeklong pop-up, in new location — for TV tie-in
The Carnegie Deli was a New York institution for decades until it closed its doors in 2016. On Saturday, it was to reopen — but only for a week, and in a new location — as a ...
U.S. President George Bush and his Soviet counterpart, Mikhail Gorbachev, laugh during their joint press conference in Moscow on July 31, 1991, when the two concluded the two-day U.S.-Soviet summit dedicated to disarmament.
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev hails George Bush for his role in ending Cold War
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday praised former U.S. President George Bush for his role in ending the Cold War, calling him a "true partner." Gorbachev, 87, expressed h...
Madagascar presidential candidate Marc Ravalomanana addresses supporters during a campaign rally held at Mahamasina Stadium in Antananarivo on Nov. 3.
Madagascan President Hery Rajaonarimampianina concedes defeat in election, appeals for calm
Madagascar President Hery Rajaonarimampianina conceded defeat in his bid for a second term after managing a distant third in the first round of voting in the island's presidential vote. ...

, ,