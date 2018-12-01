Princess Aiko turns 17, says she is enjoying school life

Princess Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, turned 17 on Saturday.

The princess, who started her second year at Gakushuin Girls’ Senior High School in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, is enjoying both her school life and extracurricular events, and also her private activities.

Princess Aiko has also accompanied her parents on some of their official duties. She has been busy spending time on study and other activities, and is growing up in good health, officials of the Imperial Household Agency said.

According to the agency’s Board of the Crown Prince’s Household, the princess visited Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on a school excursion in May.

From late July to early August, she took part in the school’s summer program at Eton College in Britain, living in a boarding house with her classmates. In addition to English study, the princess broadened her experience during the stay by visiting various places, including Oxford.

At the Gakushuin high school’s culture festival in early November, Princess Aiko gave a dance performance as a member of a group of students and also emceed the performance.

In mid-November, she visited Nara and Kyoto prefectures on a school trip.

Princess Aiko likes watching celestial objects. In January, she observed a total lunar eclipse, the first such phenomenon visible from Japan in about three years, with her parents.

During a visit to the Imperial Stock Farm in Tochigi Prefecture in May, she viewed Venus and Jupiter with a telescope.

In August, the princess went to the Suzaki Imperial Villa in Shizuoka. During the trip, she did snorkeling, and also jogged with her father.

Princess Aiko offered silent prayers on the anniversaries of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that hit the Tohoku region and the series of earthquakes that struck Kumamoto and nearby areas in April 2016.

In October, the princess watched a movie at a charity preview event with her parents.