Japanese scientists, doctors blast birth of gene-edited babies
He Jiankui, a Chinese researcher who claims to have helped make the world's first gene-edited babies, speaks during the Human Genome Editing Conference in Hong Kong on Wednesday. | AP

National / Science & Health

Japanese scientists, doctors blast birth of gene-edited babies

JIJI

Japanese scientists and doctors have condemned the birth of gene-edited twin babies, claimed by a Chinese researcher earlier this week.

In a statement released Friday, the Japan Society of Gene and Cell Therapy acknowledged that genome editing is a very useful research tool. However, it stressed that the use of genome editing in a human embryo should not be tolerated, with discussions continuing on issues related to the new technology and relevant legal frameworks not yet in place.

The group suggested that the technology is still “immature,” involving many problems including results that may last generations, as well as ethical issues.

The Japan Medical Association and the Japanese Association of Medical Studies issued a joint statement expressing “extremely grave concerns” about the purported birth of gene-edited babies.

The two groups said that the research in question ignored human dignity and disrespected life, as well as threatened the physical, mental and social well-being of the babies.

They strongly warned everyone engaged in medical service or research against “similar unethical behavior.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Then-Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn attends a media conference outside Paris in October last year.
Japan under scrutiny over ousted Nissan chief's continued detention after arrest
Questions and concerns about Japan are swirling internationally over its treatment of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, whose detention was extended following his arrest last week over...
Then-Nissan President and CEO Carlos Ghosn poses beside a painting of a red-colored Mount Fuji at his office in Tokyo in March 2005.
23 days later: Getting arrested in Japan
Freedom is easy to take for granted — at least until it is taken away from you without warning. Carlos Ghosn, then-chairman of the alliance between Nissan Motor Co., Renault SA and ...
Image Not Available
Over half of Japanese choose not to obtain My Number cards
More than half of Japanese have chosen not to obtain My Number social security and taxation identification cards, a survey by the Cabinet Office has revealed. According to the survey, released F...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

He Jiankui, a Chinese researcher who claims to have helped make the world's first gene-edited babies, speaks during the Human Genome Editing Conference in Hong Kong on Wednesday. | AP

, ,