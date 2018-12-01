Over half of Japanese choose not to obtain My Number cards

More than half of Japanese have chosen not to obtain My Number social security and taxation identification cards, a survey by the Cabinet Office has revealed.

According to the survey, released Friday, 53 percent of respondents said that they have not and will not get such cards. The ID numbers were introduced in October 2015.

On their reasons not to have the cards, with multiple answers allowed, 57.6 percent said that they did not feel the need for the cards, while 42.2 percent answered that they had other ID documents and 26.9 percent cited worries about personal information leaks.

The Cabinet Office called on people to obtain the cards. “There will be more chances to use them as a means of ID in online procedures,” an official of the government agency said.

The survey showed that 27.2 percent of respondents said that they had the cards or were waiting for their cards to arrive and that 16.8 percent said that they did not have the cards but are planning to obtain them in the future.

According to the survey, 62.9 percent of respondents said that that they had used their My Number ID numbers in situations including procedures involving tax and social security.

The interview-based survey, conducted on Oct. 11-21, covered 3,000 people aged 18 or over. It received valid responses from 1,671 people.