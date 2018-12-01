Countering China: Japan, India and U.S. leaders meet in push for more open Asia-Pacific
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday. | REUTERS

National / Politics

Countering China: Japan, India and U.S. leaders meet in push for more open Asia-Pacific

AFP-JIJI

BUENOS AIRES – The leaders of the United States, Japan and India met jointly Friday for the first time and called for open navigation in Asia, a show of unity with China clearly in mind.

The three right-leaning leaders — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — met on the sidelines of the summit of the G20 economic powers in Buenos Aires.

With the meeting lasting only around 15 minutes, it was likely more about symbolism than planning strategy, but it comes as all three share concerns on China’s rising clout.

Japan and India both have long-standing territorial feuds with their neighbor, while Trump has been pressing China hard on trade and reiterating concerns over Beijing’s assertive posture in the dispute-ridden South China Sea.

“Japan, the U.S. and India share fundamental values and strategic interests,” Abe said.

“By having three of us working together, we’ll bring more prosperity and more stability in the region, as well as globally,” he said.

Modi noted that JAI — an acronym of Japan, America and India — is Hindi for “long live.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that the summit “reaffirmed the importance of the free and open Indo-Pacific vision for global stability and prosperity, and pledged to deepen trilateral cooperation.”

The Trump administration has increasingly spoken of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy,” a policy long favored by Abe as he insists that all of Asia remain open to navigation and trade.

But Modi and Abe also both met separately with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump is set to meet Xi on Saturday for talks focused on trade disputes.

India, despite decades of territorial disputes with China, has historically shied away from joining alliances with major powers.

And tensions have also been easing between Japan and China, with Abe in October paying the first official visit in seven years by a Japanese leader to Beijing.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A man looks at a television showing a news program featuring former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn and executive Greg Kelly in Tokyo on Friday.
Nissan executive arrested with Ghosn asserts innocence, lawyer says
An attorney for an American executive arrested in Japan on suspicion of collaborating with ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn in financial misconduct has said that his client is innocent. Aubre...
French President Emmanuel Macron (front left), U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other Group of 20 leaders pose for a family photo during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday.
Fears of escalating U.S.-China trade war leaves some G20 leaders spooked
Some leaders from the Group of 20 major economies have expressed fears about the potential negative impact of a U.S.-China trade war on the world economy at a session of their two-day summit tha...
Kim Sung-joo (center), one of the plaintiffs in a case involving wartime laborers, is surrounded by reporters as she arrives at the South Korean Supreme Court in Seoul on Thursday.
Japan may seize South Korean assets over wartime labor issue
The Japanese government may seize South Korean assets in Japan if the assets of Japanese firms in South Korea are confiscated following recent South Korean Supreme Court rulings against them ove...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,