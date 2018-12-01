Japan may seize South Korean assets over wartime labor issue
Kim Sung-joo (center), one of the plaintiffs in a case involving wartime laborers, is surrounded by reporters as she arrives at the South Korean Supreme Court in Seoul on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

Japan may seize South Korean assets over wartime labor issue

JIJI

The Japanese government may seize South Korean assets in Japan if the assets of Japanese firms in South Korea are confiscated following recent South Korean Supreme Court rulings against them over the issue of wartime labor, sources have said.

The possible countermeasure is being discussed as a “last resort” by some in the government, the sources added.

The seizure of South Korean assets could be allowed as a measure of “diplomatic protection” under international law but would first need a related domestic law, they said.

On Oct. 30, the South Korean court ordered Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. to pay compensation to South Korean plaintiffs who claimed to have been forced to work for the company’s predecessor before the end of World War II.

On Thursday, it issued a similar ruling against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

The Japanese government believes that the rulings contradict a 1965 bilateral agreement that confirmed the issue of war-related claim rights was fully resolved. It may take the case to the International Court of Justice.

“We’re looking at every possible option,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference Friday.

Foreign Minister Taro Kono, at a separate news conference, urged the South Korean government to take appropriate action promptly in the wake of the rulings.

