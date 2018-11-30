Revenue for Abe’s LDP overwhelms other political parties in Japan
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party marked a 7.2 percent increase in revenue from the previous year in 2017, remaining at the top of the list for five straight years, data released Friday has shown. | KYODO

National / Politics

Revenue for Abe’s LDP overwhelms other political parties in Japan

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party booked ¥25.86 billion ($228 million) in revenue for 2017, by far the largest among Japanese political parties, government data showed Friday.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, set up in October last year, reported ¥1.25 billion, according to an annual report on political funds released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication, covering nearly 3,000 groups.

The LDP marked a 7.2 percent increase in revenue at its headquarters from the previous year, remaining at the top of the list for the fifth straight year.

Donations to the LDP’s funding body from companies and organizations also rose 2.9 percent to ¥2.39 billion, growing for the sixth consecutive year since Abe returned to power in 2012, highlighting his close ties with the business community and prompting critics to urge continued efforts to ensure the transparency of political activities.

Japan has a record of political fund scandals involving high-profile lawmakers with Cabinet posts. Most recently, Satsuki Katayama, Abe’s pick as regional revitalization minister, has been under scrutiny over repeated corrections in reports submitted by a political group.

The largest portion of the LDP’s revenue came in the form of state subsidies at ¥17.6 billion, accounting for 68.1 percent of the total. The subsidies to political parties are funded with taxpayers’ money.

Donations to its funding body — the People’s Political Association — included ¥80.4 million from the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, which topped the list.

The Japan Iron and Steel Federation came second with ¥80.0 million, followed by ¥77.0 million from the Japan Electrical Manufacturers’ Association and ¥64.4 million from Toyota Motor Corp.

The Japanese Communist Party ranked second in total revenue at ¥21.27 billion, down 1.9 percent, followed by the LDP’s junior coalition partner Komeito at ¥12.05 billion, down 12.9 percent.

The total outlay for all political groups in 2017 climbed 1.1 percent to ¥108.59 billion, affected by ¥10.98 billion in expenses related to last fall’s general election.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kei Komuro, the boyfriend of Princess Mako, is seen at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture on Aug. 7, the day he left Japan to attend law school at Fordham University in New York.
State sticks to stance on funding Imperial ritual despite Prince Akishino's misgivings
The government said Friday its position on using state funds to hold a key Shinto ritual during next year's Imperial succession remains unchanged, despite the fact that the younger son of Empero...
Carlos Ghosn, former chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, responds to a question during a roundtable with journalists at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.
Tokyo court OKs extended detention of Carlos Ghosn by prosecutors
A Tokyo court on Friday approved a request from prosecutors to extend the detention of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, after he was arrested last week for alleged financial miscon...
An artist's illustration of the lunar lander Artemis-7
Japanese startup among firms chosen for NASA's moon delivery bid
NASA announced Friday nine U.S. space companies chosen to bid on delivery services to the moon, including Draper Laboratory Inc., whose team includes Japanese lunar exploration startup ispace In...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party marked a 7.2 percent increase in revenue from the previous year in 2017, remaining at the top of the list for five straight years, data released Friday has shown. | KYODO

, , ,