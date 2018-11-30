Business

Japanese government may set up ¥100 billion fund for ambitious scientific research

Kyodo

The government is considering setting up a fund worth around ¥100 billion to finance scientific research that aims to achieve ambitious results, according to sources with knowledge of the plans.

The money will be put into a fund created for ambitious, exploratory and ground-breaking projects undertaken without any expectation of near-term profitability or benefit, for example, turning carbon dioxide into fuel or accurately predicting large earthquakes.

Money for the fund could be added to the draft of a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending in March, which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration plans to submit to an ordinary Diet session beginning in January.

The amount will be a significant expansion from the ¥7 billion already requested by ministries for the same purpose in the budget.

According to the plans, the government will set up a panel to decide on a list of research topics for the fund to focus on. Researchers in both Japan and overseas will be eligible to apply and could receive funding for up to around 10 years.

The government has already set a record-high initial budget of ¥97.71 trillion for fiscal 2018. An earlier supplementary budget of ¥935.6 billion was enacted in November to boost recovery from a string of natural disasters.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Japan to keep golf tax in place, defying lawmakers ahead of Tokyo Olympics
The government and ruling coalition are considering keeping the tax imposed on golfers intact through planned fiscal 2019 tax system reforms, despite calls for its abolition from some lawmakers and...
Japan's labor market loosened slightly in October, government data showed Friday.
Japan's job market softens in October amid labor crunch
The nation's labor market loosened slightly in October, government data showed Friday, though it remained near the tightest level seen in decades as companies struggled to find workers due to an ag...
Image Not Available
Japan industrial output jumps 2.9% in October, setting fastest pace since 2015
Industrial output in October rose at the fastest pace since January 2015 with 2.9 percent growth from the previous month as the negative effects of natural disasters on production waned, government...

, ,