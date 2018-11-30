Japan’s job market softens in October amid labor crunch
Japan's labor market loosened slightly in October, government data showed Friday. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Economy

Japan’s job market softens in October amid labor crunch

Kyodo

The nation’s labor market loosened slightly in October, government data showed Friday, though it remained near the tightest level seen in decades as companies struggled to find workers due to an aging population.

The country’s job availability ratio stood at 1.62, falling for the first time in eight months after marking a nearly 45-year high of 1.64 in September. The ratio, released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, means there were 162 openings for every 100 job seekers.

The unemployment rate was 2.4 percent in October, up from 2.3 percent the previous month but still near the lowest level posted in 1992, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The slight rise in unemployment reflected an increase in people who had begun looking for new jobs to take advantage of the tight market, said a government official who briefed reporters.

Unemployment among men was 2.7 percent and 2.2 percent among women. The seasonally-adjusted number of unemployed came to 1.68 million, up 80,000 from the previous month amid an increase in the number of people who had just begun searching for work and those who quit to find better positions.

The percentage of people between the ages of 15 and 64 with jobs was 77.4 percent, the highest among comparable data going back to 1968. Furthermore, 70.5 percent of women in this age range had jobs, also a record high, and 84.2 percent of men.

Companies in Japan are worried that the labor crunch will limit output, and are taking steps to streamline their operations and invest in labor-saving technologies.

In a bid to increase the number of workers, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing a bill that will open up the country to more foreign workers next April.

The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, hopes the tight labor market will lead to higher wages and help lift stagnant inflation.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japanese government may set up ¥100 billion fund for ambitious scientific research
The government is considering setting up a fund worth around ¥100 billion to finance scientific research that aims to achieve ambitious results, according to sources with knowledge of the plans. ...
Japan to keep golf tax in place, defying lawmakers ahead of Tokyo Olympics
The government and ruling coalition are considering keeping the tax imposed on golfers intact through planned fiscal 2019 tax system reforms, despite calls for its abolition from some lawmakers and...
Image Not Available
Japan industrial output jumps 2.9% in October, setting fastest pace since 2015
Industrial output in October rose at the fastest pace since January 2015 with 2.9 percent growth from the previous month as the negative effects of natural disasters on production waned, government...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan's labor market loosened slightly in October, government data showed Friday. | BLOOMBERG

, ,