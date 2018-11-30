Brazilian consul gets message from Carlos Ghosn to his family

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested last week on suspicion of financial misdeeds, misses his family and has left a brief message for them, according to Joao de Mendonca, Brazilian consul general in Tokyo.

In an interview Thursday, Mendonca said he has met with Ghosn three times at the Tokyo Detention House since his arrest, and that he gave him books about European and Brazilian history as well as foreign magazines at his request.

Mendonca said he has also passed a “very simple and very private” message to his family members, including his mother, who live in Brazil.

Mendonca said that Ghosn was in “good health and good spirit” and seemed to be “well treated” at the Tokyo Detention House.

In the meetings, each of which lasted about 20 minutes, Mendonca spoke in Portuguese with Ghosn, who has Brazilian nationality, according to the consul general.

Ghosn seemed “happy to be able to speak Portuguese,” Mendonca said.

They did not talk about the scandal at all because the purpose of the so-called “consul visits” is simply to see if Brazilians are “well taken care of” and to give them “assistance if needed,” Mendonca added.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office arrested Ghosn on Nov. 19, on suspicion of understating his executive pay in Nissan’s securities filings in violation of Japan’s Financial Instruments and Exchange Law.