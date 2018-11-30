Brazilian consul gets message from Carlos Ghosn to his family
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn is missing his family, according to Joao de Mendonca, Brazil's consul-general in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG

National

Brazilian consul gets message from Carlos Ghosn to his family

JIJI

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested last week on suspicion of financial misdeeds, misses his family and has left a brief message for them, according to Joao de Mendonca, Brazilian consul general in Tokyo.

In an interview Thursday, Mendonca said he has met with Ghosn three times at the Tokyo Detention House since his arrest, and that he gave him books about European and Brazilian history as well as foreign magazines at his request.

Mendonca said he has also passed a “very simple and very private” message to his family members, including his mother, who live in Brazil.

Mendonca said that Ghosn was in “good health and good spirit” and seemed to be “well treated” at the Tokyo Detention House.

In the meetings, each of which lasted about 20 minutes, Mendonca spoke in Portuguese with Ghosn, who has Brazilian nationality, according to the consul general.

Ghosn seemed “happy to be able to speak Portuguese,” Mendonca said.

They did not talk about the scandal at all because the purpose of the so-called “consul visits” is simply to see if Brazilians are “well taken care of” and to give them “assistance if needed,” Mendonca added.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office arrested Ghosn on Nov. 19, on suspicion of understating his executive pay in Nissan’s securities filings in violation of Japan’s Financial Instruments and Exchange Law.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Chinese actor Jiang Jinfu arrested in Tokyo after domestic violence allegation by Japanese model
Police in Tokyo said Friday they had arrested a Chinese actor on suspicion of assaulting his former girlfriend and causing her injuries. Jiang Jinfu, 27, was detained Wednesday when he turned hi...
A Japan Airlines Co. co-pilot who was arrested in London in October after drinking heavily before his flight was jailed for 10 months in the U.K. on Thursday.
U.K. judge hands JAL pilot 10-month prison sentence over heavy drinking before London-Tokyo flight
A U.K. court sentenced a Japan Airlines co-pilot to 10 months in prison Thursday over heavy drinking before flight duty in October. Katsutoshi Jitsukawa, 42, has admitted to the charge of drinki...
A port with orange farms dotting the mountains in the background in Ikata, Ehime Prefecture, which relies on the nuclear power industry for revenue.
In rural towns like Shikoku's Ikata, the Japanese nuclear industry is making a quiet comeback
On a side street near a darkened Ikata shopping arcade full of abandoned storefronts, the Sushi Ko restaurant is unusually busy on a weekday. Balancing a tray full of drinks, Sachiyo Ozaki said ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn is missing his family, according to Joao de Mendonca, Brazil's consul-general in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG

, ,