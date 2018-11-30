Chinese actor Jiang Jinfu arrested in Tokyo after domestic violence allegation by Japanese model

Police in Tokyo said Friday they had arrested a Chinese actor on suspicion of assaulting his former girlfriend and causing her injuries.

Jiang Jinfu, 27, was detained Wednesday when he turned himself in at a police station in Sugamo, in Toshima Ward. Police already had an arrest warrant out for him after the 25-year-old woman filed a complaint over the alleged assault, prompting an investigation.

According to police, Jiang allegedly beat her in the face, arms and shoulders on Oct. 12, causing injuries that required treatment for about a month. The couple were living together at his apartment at the time of the alleged assault but then apparently broke up, police said.

Jiang admitted to hitting the woman, police said, describing it as domestic violence. According to domestic media sources, Jiang has been in Tokyo since April studying Japanese.

Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post identified the woman as Haruka Nakaura, a Japanese model. She posted her own photos purportedly showing bruised cheeks and upper arms on Instagram.

Police in Japan had refused to identify the woman, citing privacy.