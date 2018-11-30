Diet panel approves bill to ban ticket scalping ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

A Lower House panel approved a bill Friday that would ban ticket scalping for concerts and sports events in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The legislation is expected to pass the Lower House on Tuesday and then go to the Upper House.

Until now in Japan there has been no law to control online scalping of tickets for popular events including professional baseball games, although ticket brokering is prohibited on streets and other public places under local ordinances.

Ticket sales for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will begin next year.

The bill prohibits resale of tickets at prices higher than their original cost and receipt of tickets for the purpose of scalping. Violators of the rules would face a jail term of up to one year or fines of up to ¥1 million ($8,800), or both.

Subject to the upcoming ban are tickets that designate seats in advance or the name of spectators. The bill also requires event organizers to make efforts to identify ticket holders.

Individuals would still be allowed to resell their tickets in case of scheduling conflicts.