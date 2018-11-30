National / Crime & Legal

Japan says no decision yet on whether Abe and Macron will meet at G20

Reuters

No meeting has been set yet between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his French counterpart, a government spokesman said Friday, after media reported that President Emmanuel Macron had requested a meeting to discuss the Nissan-Renault alliance.

Abe and Macron will both attend a G20 summit meeting in Buenos Aires starting on Friday.

At a news conference, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said it was important for Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA to maintain a stable alliance.

The two companies, along with third partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp., vowed on Thursday to stick by their industrial alliance but failed to name an interim boss to stand in for Chairman Carlos Ghosn, whose arrest has threatened the French car maker’s control of the partnership.

