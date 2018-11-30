Japan’s Oe picked as chair of IEA governing board

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday selected Japanese diplomat Hiroshi Oe as chair of the organization’s Governing Board.

Oe, currently ambassador at the permanent delegation to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, will be the third Japanese national to chair the IEA board and the first from this nation to take the post since 1995.

His term of office will start in January next year.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement by its press secretary that Japan hopes to use the opportunity presented by Oe’s appointment to the IEA post to actively contribute to discussions on strengthening global energy security.

Oe, who joined the Foreign Ministry in 1979, served as the nation’s chief negotiator for the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact.