China halts work by team on gene-edited babies after it ‘crossed the line of morality and ethics’
Scientist He Jiankui looks at a computer screen while working at a lab in Shenzhen in southern China's Guandong province in October. China's government on Thursday ordered a halt to work by a medical team that claimed to have helped make the world's first gene-edited babies. | AP

World / Science & Health

China halts work by team on gene-edited babies after it ‘crossed the line of morality and ethics’

AP

HONG KONG – China’s government ordered a halt Thursday to work by a medical team that claimed to have helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies, as a group of leading scientists declared that it’s still too soon to try to make permanent changes to DNA that can be inherited by future generations.

Chinese Vice Minister of Science and Technology Xu Nanping told state broadcaster CCTV that his ministry is strongly opposed to the efforts that reportedly produced twin girls born earlier this month. Xu called the team’s actions illegal and unacceptable and said an investigation had been ordered, but made no mention of specific actions taken.

Researcher He Jiankui claims to have altered the DNA of the twins to try to make them resistant to infection with the AIDS virus. Mainstream scientists have condemned the experiment, and universities and government groups are investigating.

He’s experiment “crossed the line of morality and ethics adhered to by the academic community and was shocking and unacceptable,” Xu said.

A group of leading scientists gathered in Hong Kong this week for an international conference on gene editing, the ability to rewrite the code of life to try to correct or prevent diseases.

Although the science holds promise for helping people already born and studies testing that are underway, a statement issued Thursday by the 14-member conference leaders says it’s irresponsible to try it on eggs, sperm or embryos except in lab research because not enough is known yet about its risks or safety.

The conference was rocked by the Chinese researcher’s claim to have helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies. Conference leaders called for an independent investigation of the claim by He, who spoke to the group Wednesday as international criticism of his claim mounted.

There is no independent confirmation of what He says he did. He was scheduled to speak again at the conference on Thursday, but he left Hong Kong and through a spokesman sent a statement saying “I will remain in China, my home country, and cooperate fully with all inquiries about my work. My raw data will be made available for third party review.”

Several prominent scientists said the case showed a failure of the field to police itself and the need for stricter principles or regulations.

“It’s not unreasonable to expect the scientific community” to follow guidelines, said David Baltimore, a Nobel laureate from California Institute of Technology who led the panel.

There already are some rules that should have prevented what He says he did, said Alta Charo, a University of Wisconsin lawyer and bioethicist and a conference organizer.

“I think the failure was his, not the scientific community,” Charo said.

Gene editing for reproductive purposes might be considered in the future “but only when there is compelling medical need,” with clear understanding of risks and benefits, and certain other conditions, said Dr. Victor Dzau, president of the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, one of the conference sponsors.

“Not following these guidelines would be an irresponsible act,” he added.

Other sponsors of the three-day conference are the Academy of Sciences of Hong Kong, the Royal Society of the United Kingdom and the U.S. National Academy of Sciences.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Thursday. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to a new federal charge and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller, admitting that he lied to Senate investigators about his former boss's business plans in Russia.
Robert Mueller's menacing Russia probe seen beginning to rattle Trump
President Donald Trump's intensifying attacks this week against the Russia collusion investigation underscore a growing nervousness over the how much evidence investigators may have accumulated on ...
Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, speaks to reporters at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington Thursday. Senior U.S. officials presented what the Pentagon called "clear and tangible evidence" that Iran is arming dangerous groups with "advanced weapons" and is fueling instability across the Middle East.
U.S. touts new evidence of Iranian weaponry in Yemen, Afghanistan
The United States on Thursday displayed pieces of what it said were Iranian weapons deployed to militants in Yemen and Afghanistan, a tactic by President Donald Trump's administration to pressure T...
Women dressed as characters from the novel-turned-TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" stand in an elevator at the Hart Senate Office Building as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh starts the first day of his confirmation hearing in front of the U.S. Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington in September.
Abortion foes seek Trump's help to offset midterm election setback
Anti-abortion leaders are seeking help from the Trump administration as they shift their political strategies now that the U.S. House is controlled by Democrats who support abortion rights. Unde...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Scientist He Jiankui looks at a computer screen while working at a lab in Shenzhen in southern China's Guandong province in October. China's government on Thursday ordered a halt to work by a medical team that claimed to have helped make the world's first gene-edited babies. | AP Zhou Xiaoqin installs a fine glass pipette into a sperm injection microscope in preparation for injecting embryos with Cas9 protein and PCSK9 sgRNA at a lab in Shenzhen in southern China's Guandong province in October. | AP Zhou Xiaoqin (left) and Qin Jinzhou, an embryologist who was part of the team working with scientist He Jiankui, view a time-lapse image of embryos on a computer screen at a lab in Shenzhen in southern China's Guandong province in October. | AP

, , , , ,