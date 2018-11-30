Abortion foes seek Trump’s help to offset midterm election setback
Women dressed as characters from the novel-turned-TV series 'The Handmaid's Tale' stand in an elevator at the Hart Senate Office Building as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh starts the first day of his confirmation hearing in front of the U.S. Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington in September. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Abortion foes seek Trump’s help to offset midterm election setback

AP

NEW YORK – Anti-abortion leaders are seeking help from the Trump administration as they shift their political strategies now that the U.S. House is controlled by Democrats who support abortion rights.

Under Republican control, the House tried repeatedly, though unsuccessfully, to halt federal funding for Planned Parenthood, and it passed a bill that would have banned most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The Democratic-led House that takes office in January is likely to push legislation that would expand access to abortion, even if such measures die in the GOP-controlled Senate.

On Wednesday, representatives of several national anti-abortion groups met with administration staffers at the White House to discuss how President Donald Trump — who has supported their agenda — could continue to be helpful in the changed political circumstances.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Thursday. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to a new federal charge and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller, admitting that he lied to Senate investigators about his former boss's business plans in Russia.
Robert Mueller's menacing Russia probe seen beginning to rattle Trump
President Donald Trump's intensifying attacks this week against the Russia collusion investigation underscore a growing nervousness over the how much evidence investigators may have accumulated on ...
Scientist He Jiankui looks at a computer screen while working at a lab in Shenzhen in southern China's Guandong province in October. China's government on Thursday ordered a halt to work by a medical team that claimed to have helped make the world's first gene-edited babies.
China halts work by team on gene-edited babies after it 'crossed the line of morality and ethics'
China's government ordered a halt Thursday to work by a medical team that claimed to have helped make the world's first gene-edited babies, as a group of leading scientists declared that it's still...
Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, speaks to reporters at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington Thursday. Senior U.S. officials presented what the Pentagon called "clear and tangible evidence" that Iran is arming dangerous groups with "advanced weapons" and is fueling instability across the Middle East.
U.S. touts new evidence of Iranian weaponry in Yemen, Afghanistan
The United States on Thursday displayed pieces of what it said were Iranian weapons deployed to militants in Yemen and Afghanistan, a tactic by President Donald Trump's administration to pressure T...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Women dressed as characters from the novel-turned-TV series 'The Handmaid's Tale' stand in an elevator at the Hart Senate Office Building as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh starts the first day of his confirmation hearing in front of the U.S. Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington in September. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,