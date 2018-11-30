Abortion foes seek Trump’s help to offset midterm election setback

Anti-abortion leaders are seeking help from the Trump administration as they shift their political strategies now that the U.S. House is controlled by Democrats who support abortion rights.

Under Republican control, the House tried repeatedly, though unsuccessfully, to halt federal funding for Planned Parenthood, and it passed a bill that would have banned most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The Democratic-led House that takes office in January is likely to push legislation that would expand access to abortion, even if such measures die in the GOP-controlled Senate.

On Wednesday, representatives of several national anti-abortion groups met with administration staffers at the White House to discuss how President Donald Trump — who has supported their agenda — could continue to be helpful in the changed political circumstances.