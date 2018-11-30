Man being hit by car in dramatic photo testifies at white nationalist’s Virginia murder trial

A man whose image was captured in a dramatic photo as he was struck by a car during a white nationalist rally in Virginia has given emotional testimony at the trial of the man accused of deliberately plowing into the crowd.

Marcus Martin became tearful several times while testifying Thursday during the murder trial of James Alex Fields Jr. Fields is charged with killing a woman and injuring dozens of counterprotesters at a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.

Martin said he heard a tire screech, then pushed his fiance out of the way. He said that’s when he was hit by Fields’ car and suffered a broken leg and other injuries.

A photo of Martin and others being tossed into the air by the car won a Pulitzer prize.