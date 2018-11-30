Man being hit by car in dramatic photo testifies at white nationalist’s Virginia murder trial
Activists block an attendee from media cameras outside the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse during the murder trial of James A. Fields Jr. on Thursday in Charlottesville, Virginia. Fields is charged with killing a woman and injuring dozens of counterprotesters at a 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. | ZACK WAJSGRAS / THE DAILY PROGRESS / VIA AP

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA – A man whose image was captured in a dramatic photo as he was struck by a car during a white nationalist rally in Virginia has given emotional testimony at the trial of the man accused of deliberately plowing into the crowd.

Marcus Martin became tearful several times while testifying Thursday during the murder trial of James Alex Fields Jr. Fields is charged with killing a woman and injuring dozens of counterprotesters at a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.

Martin said he heard a tire screech, then pushed his fiance out of the way. He said that’s when he was hit by Fields’ car and suffered a broken leg and other injuries.

A photo of Martin and others being tossed into the air by the car won a Pulitzer prize.

Activists block an attendee from media cameras outside the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse during the murder trial of James A. Fields Jr. on Thursday in Charlottesville, Virginia. Fields is charged with killing a woman and injuring dozens of counterprotesters at a 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. | ZACK WAJSGRAS / THE DAILY PROGRESS / VIA AP This police booking photograph obtained in 2017 courtesy of the Albemarle County Jail shows suspect James Alex Fields, Jr., who allegedly plowed a car into a crowd when a white nationalist rally erupted into deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Fields, neo-Nazi on trial for murder, was 'scared to death' when he ran down a counterprotester in his car after a 'Unite the Right' rally last year in Charlottesville, his defense team said Thursday in opening arguments at his trial. Prosecutors countered that portrayal of Fields, arguing that the 21-year-old Ohio man came to Charlottesville 'with anger and images of violence in his mind.' | ALBERMARLE COUNTRY JAIL / HANDOUT / VIA AFP-JIJI

