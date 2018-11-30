En route to G20, Merkel’s plane makes emergency stop over apparent technical problems
A fire engine is pictured through a window of the Airbus A340 government aircraft carrying Chancellor Angela Merkel and the German delegation to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. The jet was forced to land shortly after taking off in Berlin at the Cologne-Bonn airport, Germany, Thursday. The captain told passengers he decided to switch aircraft after the 'malfunction of several electronic systems' but said there had been no security risk. | REUTERS

En route to G20, Merkel’s plane makes emergency stop over apparent technical problems

BERLIN – A German news agency says a plane carrying German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Group of 20 meeting in Argentina has been forced to make an unscheduled landing after developing technical problems.

The German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the government Airbus, which was en route to Buenos Aires, turned around over the Netherlands about an hour into the flight.

It says the aircraft landed in Cologne in western Germany. It says a replacement German air force plane is being prepared to carry Merkel and her entourage to the G-20 meeting that starts Friday.

A fire engine is pictured through a window of the Airbus A340 government aircraft carrying Chancellor Angela Merkel and the German delegation to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. The jet was forced to land shortly after taking off in Berlin at the Cologne-Bonn airport, Germany, Thursday. The captain told passengers he decided to switch aircraft after the 'malfunction of several electronic systems' but said there had been no security risk. | REUTERS A picture shows the flight path of the Airbus A340 government aircraft carrying Chancellor Angela Merkel and the German delegation to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires that was forced to land shortly after taking off from Berlin at the Cologne-Bonn airport, Germany, Thursday. | REUTERS

