Trump scrubs Putin meeting in Argentina, citing Russia-Ukraine sea flap as reason
U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki in July. Trump on Thursday scrapped a planned meeting at the G20 summit with his Russian counterpart, Putin, over Moscow's detention of a group of Ukrainian sailors. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Trump scrubs Putin meeting in Argentina, citing Russia-Ukraine sea flap as reason

AP

BUENOS AIRES – President Donald Trump says he’s canceled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian vessels.

Trump tweeted his decision Thursday after departing Washington for a world leader summit in Argentina, where he and Putin were to meet.

Trump says “based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!”

Russia recently seized three Ukrainian vessels and crews. Russia said Ukraine didn’t have permission to pass between Russia’s mainland and the Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine insisted its vessels abided by maritime laws.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A section of the sprawling complex of mud-brick houses and tents that makes up the Bidi Bidi South Sudanese refugee settlement in northern Uganda is seen last year. An internal inquiry says the United Nations refugee agency misspent millions of dollars on Africa's largest refugee crisis.
Millions misspent on Africa's biggest refugee crisis in Uganda: U.N.
The United Nations refugee agency has misspent millions of dollars on Africa's largest refugee crisis, including paying $320,000 for what became a parking lot at the Ugandan prime minister's office...
Image Not Available
Paul Ryan lists immigration, debt as biggest regrets, opposes Senate move to end U.S. role in Yem...
Departing House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday named immigration and the national debt as his two biggest regrets as he prepares to leave office after 20 years in Congress, saying he has no immediat...
The heavy lift vessel the Rambiz is seen arriving to support the capsized Norwegian frigate KNM Helge Ingstad in Oeygarden, Norway, Tuesday.
Norway frigate collision with tanker due mainly to human factors: inquiry
A collision earlier this month between a Norwegian frigate and a Maltese oil tanker was mainly due to human factors, investigators said Thursday, ruling out a technical error at this stage. Retu...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki in July. Trump on Thursday scrapped a planned meeting at the G20 summit with his Russian counterpart, Putin, over Moscow's detention of a group of Ukrainian sailors. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,