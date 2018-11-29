Tokyo prosecutors to request extension of Carlos Ghosn’s detention
Carlos Ghosn, former chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, responds to a question during a roundtable with journalists at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. | REUTERS

National / Crime & Legal

Tokyo prosecutors to request extension of Carlos Ghosn’s detention

Kyodo

Tokyo prosecutors plan to seek an extension of the detention period of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn after arresting him last week for allegedly understating his remuneration in securities reports, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The 64-year-old Ghosn, who holds French citizenship, was arrested on Nov. 19 and his detention period was extended 10 days through Friday based on a court decision issued on Nov. 21.

French media reports have been critical of the way the former boss of the major Japanese carmaker has been treated since his arrest, regarding the period he has spent in detention as lengthy.

But Shin Kukimoto, deputy prosecutor at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office, told a regular news conference Thursday that “there is no problem” with Ghosn’s detention, arguing that it is based on “necessity.”

Prosecutors can seek court approval to detain Ghosn for another 10 days before deciding whether to indict him.

Ghosn was arrested on suspicion of reporting only about ¥5 billion ($44 million) of nearly ¥10 billion in compensation over five years from fiscal 2010.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

An Oga no Namahage performance takes place at the municipal office of Oga in Akita Prefecture on Wednesday. A set of traditional rituals in Japan, including Oga no Namahage, was approved for inclusion on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage on Thursday.
Kid-scaring Namahage among Japanese folk rituals approved for UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage...
A set of Japanese folk rituals, in which people dress up as gods and visit homes, was approved Thursday for addition to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, a committee of the U.N. body said...
Kim Sung-joo (center), one of the plaintiffs of a case involving wartime laborers, speaks in front of South Korea's Supreme Court in Seoul on Wednesday after it ordered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. to pay damages to two groups of South Koreans.
Breaking down the issue of wartime labor that has rocked Japan-South Korea ties
The diplomatic crisis between Seoul and Tokyo deepened further Thursday as two South Korea courts ordered two Japanese firms to pay compensation to South Korean wartime laborers. Experts and dip...
Plaintiffs in a wartime labor case involving Mitsubishi Heavy Industries head toward South Korea's Supreme Court in Seoul on Thursday.
South Korea's top court orders Mitsubishi Heavy to pay compensation for wartime labor
South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered major Japanese manufacturer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. to pay damages to two groups of South Koreans for wartime labor, following a similar ord...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Carlos Ghosn, former chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, responds to a question during a roundtable with journalists at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. | REUTERS

, ,