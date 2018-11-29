Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar falls below ¥113.30 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar fell below ¥113.30 in Tokyo trading Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled a possible slowdown in the pace of interest rate increases.

At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at ¥113.24, down from ¥113.86 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1383, up from $1.1277, and at ¥128.91, up from ¥128.42.

In overnight trading abroad, the dollar hit two-week highs around ¥114 before losing ground on Powell’s comment in a speech at a New York conference Wednesday.

The impact of his remark lingered in Tokyo on Thursday, sending the U.S. currency below ¥113.30 temporarily, traders said.

A momentum to buy back the dollar was “sluggish,” a currency market broker said.

The greenback is unlikely to stay above ¥113 if the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield falls below 3 percent, the broker added.

Minutes of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting early this month will be released later on Thursday.

Regarding this, an official at a major life insurer said “a sense of caution is growing” among currency market participants following Powell’s dovish remark.

Meanwhile, a major Japanese bank official said the impact of the minutes on the currency market “will be limited” after a series of comments by senior Fed officials.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks up for fifth session on Wall Street surge
Stocks closed higher for the fifth straight session on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday following an overnight surge in U.S. equities. The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 85.58 points,...
Image Not Available
Japan's Lower House passes bill to ratify free trade pact with European Union
The Lower House on Thursday cleared a bill to ratify a free trade agreement with the European Union, paving the way for its passage through the Upper House by year-end. Both Japan and the...
SoftBank Group Corp. will announce the price range for the initial public offering of its wireless unit on Friday, following a campaign to whip up public interest in the IPO.
SoftBank's ¥2.4 trillion IPO reaches retail sales target
SoftBank Group Corp.'s ¥2.4 trillion ($21 billion) initial public offering for its Japanese telecommunications unit has successfully secured sales for the bulk of its shares to individu...

, , , ,