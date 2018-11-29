2025 Osaka World Expo promotional items, not meant for sale, now being sold online
Pamphlets and stickers bearing illustrations of Hello Kitty and Pikachu are displayed at an event held in Paris in June to promote Osaka's bid to host the 2025 World Expo. | KYODO

2025 Osaka World Expo promotional items, not meant for sale, now being sold online

OSAKA – Promotional items not meant for sale that were created to help Osaka win its bid to host the 2025 World Expo have been sold on internet auction sites, it has been learned.

On Mercari Inc.’s online flea market, stickers printed with an illustration of popular character Hello Kitty, a “special envoy” to promote the city’s bid, and a pin badge with the campaign’s logo were put up for sale together at ¥3,800. Another pin badge was priced at ¥1,499.

“It’s only natural that valuable things get priced in the capitalist economy,” Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui said at a news conference on Wednesday. “There is no way to crack down (on the sales activities) as they are not illegal.”

