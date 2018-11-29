End of the road: Fukuoka man arrested over drifting videos on Instagram

A 31-year-old man in Fukuoka Prefecture was referred to prosecutors on Thursday over the sharing videos of himself drifting on Instagram. His elementary-school-age son and others recorded the footage, police said.

Drifting involves sliding a car sideways through a turn.

The man in the town of Soeda, who has allegedly uploaded more than 20 videos of a similar nature since September last year, told investigators he wanted people to see his driving technique and said he was “happy” when the number of his Instagram followers increased, the police said.

A person who viewed the videos contacted the police.

The man was charged with violating traffic laws by expanding the width of a small truck beyond the legal limit so as to fit wide tires, and drifting on a road in the prefecture in May this year.