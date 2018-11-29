National / Crime & Legal

End of the road: Fukuoka man arrested over drifting videos on Instagram

Kyodo

FUKUOKA – A 31-year-old man in Fukuoka Prefecture was referred to prosecutors on Thursday over the sharing videos of himself drifting on Instagram. His elementary-school-age son and others recorded the footage, police said.

Drifting involves sliding a car sideways through a turn.

The man in the town of Soeda, who has allegedly uploaded more than 20 videos of a similar nature since September last year, told investigators he wanted people to see his driving technique and said he was “happy” when the number of his Instagram followers increased, the police said.

A person who viewed the videos contacted the police.

The man was charged with violating traffic laws by expanding the width of a small truck beyond the legal limit so as to fit wide tires, and drifting on a road in the prefecture in May this year.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A Russian Borei-class nuclear-powered submarine in Gadzhiyevo, Russia, in 2016.
Tokyo-Moscow talks over disputed islands, critical to Russian security, would be hit by any hint ...
Negotiations between Tokyo and Moscow over their decades-old territorial dispute could be affected by a possible U.S. military presence on any of the disputed islands if they are returned to Japan....
The number of syphilis patients is on the rise in Japan.
Syphilis infections in Japan top 6,000 for first time since 1970
Cases of syphilis infections this year totaled 6,096 as of Nov. 18, exceeding an annual amount of 6,000 for the first time since 1970, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases said Wednesday. ...
Plaintiffs in a wartime labor case involving Mitsubishi Heavy Industries head toward South Korea's Supreme Court in Seoul on Thursday.
South Korea's top court orders Mitsubishi Heavy to pay compensation for wartime labor
South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. to pay damages to two groups of South Koreans over wartime labor. The rulings follow a similar order by the top c...

, , , , ,