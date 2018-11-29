Abuse of power alleged as Trump says Paul Manafort pardon ‘not off the table’
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a phone conversation with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto on trade in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in August. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Abuse of power alleged as Trump says Paul Manafort pardon ‘not off the table’

AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he’s never discussed pardoning his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, but it’s “not off the table.”

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump asked rhetorically: “Why would I take it off the table?” The comment drew swift condemnation from a top Senate Democrat and it renewed concerns from Trump critics that the president would wield his vast pardon power to protect his friends and supporters caught up in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The comments came just days after Mueller’s team said Manafort had breached his plea agreement by repeatedly lying to investigators on a variety of topics, an allegation Manafort denies. In recent weeks, the president, armed with inside information provided by Manafort’s legal team to Trump’s lawyers, has seized on what he believes are dirty tactics employed by the special counsel, accusing investigators of pressuring witnesses to lie.

In the interview with the Post, the president also praised conservative author and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi, who has recently rejected a plea offer from Mueller’s team. Trump said Corsi, Manafort and his longtime associate Roger Stone are “very brave” for resisting Mueller’s investigation.

In response to Trump’s comments, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee said that if Trump pardons his former campaign chairman, it would be a “blatant and unacceptable abuse of power.”

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said in a tweet that the presidential pardon power is not a “personal tool” that the president can use to protect “himself and his friends.”

Meanwhile, Manafort’s lawyers have been briefing Trump’s attorneys on what their client has told investigators, raising the prospect that he is pursuing a close relationship with the president in hopes of a pardon.

Neither Manafort nor Mueller’s team has said what Manafort is accused of lying about. But a federal judge set a hearing for Friday in which she will hear from both sides about next steps in the case. That hearing could yield new details about the dissolution of the not even three-month-old plea agreement as well as result in the setting of a sentencing date for Manafort.

Manafort faces up to five years in prison on the two charges in his plea agreement — conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice. He faces a separate sentencing in Virginia set for February after he was convicted on eight felony counts during a trial last summer.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A child who escaped from his mother walks in front Pope Francis during the general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican Wednesday.
'Unruly' autistic Argentinian boy escapes mom to play with Pope Francis
A young Argentinian boy broke free of his mother's clutches to play with Pope Francis during a Vatican audience Wednesday, much to the pontiff's delight. "This boy cannot speak, he is mute," Fra...
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection border patrol agent rides a horse near the Mexican border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California, Wednesday.
Clash with migrants spotlights U.S. force at the border with Mexico
U.S. Border Patrol agents near Tijuana, Mexico, faced a choice as they looked out over the chaos at a crowd of migrants that included rock-throwing men as well as barefoot children: Do they respond...
Sixteen-year-old transgender Angela poses for a photo at the Amaranta Gomez school founded by the Selenna foundation that protects transgender children and their rights, after watching a live broadcast of President Sebastian Pinera talking about the new Gender Law, in Santiago Wednesday. Chile's president signed a law Wednesday that lets people over the age of 14 change their name and gender in official records. Pinera says the measure will help overcome "painful, discriminatory experiences."
President signs transgender identity law in Chile
Chile's president has signed a law that lets people over the age of 14 change their name and gender in official records. Center-right President Sebastian Pinera says the measure signed Wednesday...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a phone conversation with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto on trade in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in August. | AFP-JIJI Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by special counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington in June. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,