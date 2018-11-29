President signs transgender identity law in Chile
Sixteen-year-old transgender Angela poses for a photo at the Amaranta Gomez school founded by the Selenna foundation that protects transgender children and their rights, after watching a live broadcast of President Sebastian Pinera talking about the new Gender Law, in Santiago Wednesday. Chile's president signed a law Wednesday that lets people over the age of 14 change their name and gender in official records. Pinera says the measure will help overcome 'painful, discriminatory experiences.' | AP

SANTIAGO – Chile’s president has signed a law that lets people over the age of 14 change their name and gender in official records.

Center-right President Sebastian Pinera says the measure signed Wednesday will help overcome “painful, discriminatory experiences.” But he says a full solution to discrimination against transgender people “requires a cultural change, which has to be in the soul, in the heart of all Chileans.”

The measure will take effect after rules to implement it are drafted.

Congress passed the measure in September after a five-year political battle.

The law makes it possible to modify birth certificates through a simple process at the civil registry. Those between the ages of 14 and 18 will need permission from a parent or guardian, along with consent granted by a family court.

