Argentina prosecutor acts on HRW complaint against Saudi prince ahead of G20 meet
Members of social groups gather to protest the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires Wednesday. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Argentina prosecutor acts on HRW complaint against Saudi prince ahead of G20 meet

AP

BUENOS AIRES – An Argentine prosecutor has taken initial action on a Human Rights Watch request to prosecute Saudi Arabia’s crown prince for alleged crimes against humanity.

The rights group’s move is apparently aimed at embarrassing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he attends the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires.

A federal court source says a prosecutor has asked a judge to determine if Saudi Arabia or Yemen are investigating the prince for possible crimes against humanity. The judge hasn’t responded.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak publicly.

Human Rights Watch accuses the prince of war crimes in Yemen and responsibility for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It says prosecution action shows that powerful figures “will be scrutinized if implicated in grave international crimes.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An Afghan boy receives treatment at a hospital after an airstrike in Helmand province, Afghanistan, Wednesday.
U.S. admits airstrike caused civilian casualties amid Taliban attacks in Afghanistan
Taliban insurgents staged a coordinated attack targeting a security firm in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and wounding 19 others, as the U.S. said an airstrike hours e...
Mike Pompeo, U.S. secretary of state, speaks to members of the media following a briefing on the murder of U.S-based columnist Jamal Khashoggi on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. The briefing is happening ahead of a vote on a measure to invoke the War Powers Resolution to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen.
Mike Pompeo, Jim Mattis defend Saudis as senators eye vote to end Yemen war backing
Top administration officials urged senators Wednesday to keep supporting U.S. involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, but it was unclear whether their message would dissuade lawmakers who want t...
Medical workers disinfect the coffin of a deceased unconfirmed Ebola patient inside an Ebola Treatment Center run by The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) in August in Beni, Congo.
To stop Ebola, Congo targets malaria in outbreak zone
Health workers on Wednesday launched a door-to-door, four-day blitz to control malaria in Democratic Republic of Congo with the aim of cutting suspected Ebola cases in half. "It will make things...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Members of social groups gather to protest the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,