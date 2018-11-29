Republican senator to withhold vote until CIA briefs on Jamal Khashoggi slaying
President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on the First Step Act Monda in Gulfport, Mississippi as Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (second from right) listen. | AP

Reuters

WASHINGTON – Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday he would withhold his vote on any key issue, including upcoming spending bills, until the CIA briefs senators about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“I am not going to be denied the ability to be briefed by the CIA, that we have oversight of, about whether or not their assessment supports my belief that this could not have happened without MBS (Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman) knowing,” Graham told reporters.

If the briefing supports his view the crown prince knew about it, “there will be no more business as usual with Saudi Arabia.”

“I’m talking about any key vote, anything that you need me for to get out of town, I ain’t doing it until we hear from the CIA,” Graham said, adding “I just did” when asked if he had told President Donald Trump.

