Facebook expands ‘local news’ to 400 U.S. cities, starts Australia tests
This undated product image provided by Facebook shows Facebook's 'Today In' feature that shows people local news and information, including alerts and stuff like road closures, crime reports and school announcements. The service shows people information from their local towns and cities from sources that range from news publishers to government entities and community groups. | AP

Business

Facebook expands ‘local news’ to 400 U.S. cities, starts Australia tests

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – Facebook announced Wednesday it was expanding its offerings of local news alerts to 400 U.S. cities, and is now testing the feature in Australia.

The “Today In” section first unveiled by Facebook in January offers users “local alerts from relevant government pages” which may include information city council meetings, crime or weather, for example.

Facebook’s move comes amid a decline in the number of local news organizations, leading to what some researchers call “news deserts” with little or no coverage of events.

Facebook said it was testing Today In in “news deserts,” where it would seek to fill some of the gaps left by the loss of local newspapers.

“Earlier this year, we started testing Today In after we did research in which over 50 percent of people told us they wanted to see more local news and community information on Facebook — more than any other type of content we asked about,” said product manager Andrea Watson Strong in a blog post.

“The research showed that people wanted both what might be traditionally understood as local news — breaking news or information about past events like city council meetings, crime reports and weather updates — as well as community information that could help them make plans, like bus schedules, road closures and restaurant openings.”

Facebook said the feature could be especially useful in emergencies like hurricanes or floods, and will be testing the inclusion of alerts from “first responders” with time-sensitive information.

“People tell us it is important to receive timely, local updates in situations that directly affect them or that require them to take action, such as major road closures, blackouts or natural disasters,” Strong said.

The leading U.S. social network said local news and information would be in a separate section within the Facebook app, and that users can choose to turn on local updates to get that in their feeds.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Members of the Microsoft Board and other audience members watch a video slide demonstrating a software feature called Microsoft Translator that can translate Microsoft PowerPoint presentations into other languages, as they attend the annual Microsoft Corp. shareholders meeting Wednesday in Bellevue, Washington.
Microsoft's stock market value pulls ahead of Apple's by $3 billion
Microsoft Corp.'s stock market value surpassed Apple Inc.'s and pulled ahead by as much as $3 billion on Wednesday as the Windows software maker benefited from optimism about demand for cloud compu...
A banner depicting the Chevrolet Cruze model vehicle is displayed at the General Motors Lordstown plant, Tuesday in Lordstown, Ohio. Even though unemployment is low, the economy is growing and U.S. auto sales are near historic highs, GM is cutting thousands of jobs in a major restructuring aimed at generating cash to spend on innovation. GM put five plants up for possible closure, including the plant in Lordstown.
Trump asked agencies to look at GM subsidy cuts after carmaker announced layoffs, closures: source
President Donald Trump has asked federal agencies to look for ways to cut subsidies to General Motors Co. following the automaker's plans to close factories and lay off thousands of workers, said a...
A state employee shouts slogans during a demonstration demanding salary improvements from the Venezuelan government as police block their way in Caracas Wednesday.
U.S. senators ask White House to probe alleged ZTE effort in Venezuela to monitor citizens
Two U.S. senators on Wednesday will ask the Trump administration to investigate whether ZTE Corp., the Chinese telecommunications company, violated U.S. sanctions by helping Venezuela set up a data...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This undated product image provided by Facebook shows Facebook's 'Today In' feature that shows people local news and information, including alerts and stuff like road closures, crime reports and school announcements. The service shows people information from their local towns and cities from sources that range from news publishers to government entities and community groups. | AP

, , , , ,