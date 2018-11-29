World / Crime & Legal

Italy accuses Lebanese man on Sardinia of plotting Islamic State-inspired bio-chemical attack

AP

ROME – Police in Sardinia say they have arrested a Lebanese man suspected of trying to buy material online for a planned biological or chemical attack in Italy that he researched using Islamic State propaganda.

Police said 38-year-old Amin Alhaj Ahmad researched the aflatoxin B1 carcinogen and the metomil pesticide using his smartphone. He was detained as he left his home in Sardinia on Wednesday and is accused of association with the aim of international terrorism.

Police said in a statement that they started the investigation after Ahmad’s cousin was detained in Lebanon and, during a confession, referred to his cousin’s purported plans to carry out a toxic attack in Italy.

Police said there was no evidence Ahmad, who is Lebanese of Palestinian descent, actually managed to purchase the materials.

