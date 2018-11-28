Business

Japan’s Abe welcomes Brexit deal during phone talk with May

Kyodo

LONDON/TOKYO – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed Britain’s progress toward an agreement to leave the European Union during a phone conversation on Tuesday with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

“Prime Minister Abe welcomed the progress the Prime Minister has made to secure an agreement with the European Union,” a statement from May’s office issued after the talks said.

The statement said the leaders also discussed the importance of free trade and close cooperation between the two countries, adding that May hailed Abe’s commitment to visiting Britain early next year.

On Wednesday in Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Abe has told May he hopes to visit Britain at an early date next year.

Abe had planned to visit Britain after attending the two-day Group of 20 summit in Argentina from Friday. But he gave up the plan apparently due to a tight Diet schedule, government sources said.

British lawmakers are split over May’s proposed Brexit deal. Failure to endorse it in a parliamentary vote Dec. 11 could potentially lead to a “no-deal” exit. The separation from the European Union is slated to become official on March 29.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Kiyosada Egawa, chairman of Biotech Japan Corp., unveiled the firm's Ready-to-Go rice product Tuesday in the Philippines.
Japanese firm launches ready-to-eat 'emergency rice' in the Philippines
A Japanese ready-to-eat rice-maker held an event Tuesday in the Philippines to formally introduce the market to its Rice-to-Go product, intended mainly for use in emergency and disaster situations....
Japan's top earners have the largest accumulation of wealth in the region, according to the latest Asia-Pacific Wealth Report.
Japan's rich have the most cash in Asia, but China is closing in
Japan's richest have the largest accumulation of wealth in the Asia-Pacific region, at $7.7 trillion, but the legions of Chinese millionaires are rushing to catch up. The pool of wealth held by ...
Amnesty International activists hold a giant dragonfly-shaped balloon with a banner reading "Google, do not censor in China, no to the Dragonfly project" during a protest outside the Google headquarters in Madrid on Tuesday as part of a campaign calling on Google to cancel its controversial plan to launch a censored search engine in China.
Google ranks push to stop censored search engine Project Dragonfly targeting China users
More than 200 engineers, designers and managers at Alphabet Inc.'s Google demanded in an open letter on Tuesday that the company end development of a censored search engine for Chinese users, es...

, , ,