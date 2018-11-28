Abe, Okinawa Gov. fail to find common ground on U.S. base transfer
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki (left) shakes hands with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the prime minister's office Wednesday prior to their talks. | KYODO

National

Abe, Okinawa Gov. fail to find common ground on U.S. base transfer

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki on Wednesday failed to find common ground on a controversial plan to relocate a key U.S. military base within the island prefecture.

During talks in Tokyo, Tamaki said he reiterated Okinawa’s opposition to the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma within the prefecture.

But according to the governor, Abe adhered to the government’s position on transferring the base from the crowded residential area of Ginowan to the less populated coastal district of Henoko in Nago in line with an agreement with the United States.

As a result, Okinawa is expected to file a complaint by the end of this month with a committee tasked with resolving conflicts between the central and local governments.

“We want to proceed with the current relocation work as planned. I ask for your understanding,” Tamaki quoted Abe as saying when the governor met with the press after the meeting.

Many residents in Okinawa, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, have long hoped the Futenma base would be moved out of the prefecture altogether.

Tamaki said he had urged the central government to halt the construction, “seriously taking into account the public opinion manifested in the result of the Okinawa gubernatorial election.”

Tamaki won the election on Sept. 30 on an anti-base platform, beating his main rival candidate who was backed by Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party.

Despite the expected submission of the complaint by Okinawa Prefectural Government to the dispute settlement panel, the central government is preparing to start full-fledged landfill construction by the end of the year.

Prior to the talks between Abe and Tamaki, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiro Sugita and Deputy Okinawa Gov. Kiichiro Jahana had held a meeting in Tokyo as part of an agreement between both sides to engage in intensive negotiations through the end of November.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign tourists visit the Shinsekai district of Osaka, famous for the Tsutenkaku tower, on Monday.
Osaka to launch smartphone app providing disaster info for foreign tourists ahead of Expo
A government bureau in Osaka is set to launch a service next year to that will allow foreign tourists to access disaster information via smartphones, ahead of the 2025 World Expo in the city. Th...
Image Not Available
Founder of staffing firm Goodwill Group gets suspended sentence for speeding
The founder of now-defunct temporary staffing agency Goodwill Group Inc. was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison, suspended for two years, for driving on Tokyo's Metropolitan Expressway a...
Transport ministry officials enter the headquarters of ANA Wings Co. at Haneda airport Wednesday to begin a three-day search at the airline.
ANA Wings searched over preflight drinking on same day JAL unit pilot found to be over limit
An All Nippon Airways Co. unit was searched Wednesday, the same day that a pilot with a Japan Airlines Co. unit was found to have consumed alcohol over the company's limit, amid a growing scandal o...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki (left) shakes hands with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the prime minister's office Wednesday prior to their talks. | KYODO

, , , ,