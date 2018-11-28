National / Crime & Legal

Founder of staffing firm Goodwill Group gets suspended sentence for speeding

Kyodo

The founder of now-defunct temporary staffing agency Goodwill Group Inc. was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison, suspended for two years, for driving on Tokyo’s Metropolitan Expressway at a speed of nearly 150 kilometers per hour.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Goichi Nishino of the Tokyo District Court said Masahiro Origuchi’s speed exceeded the expressway’s limit by over 87 kph, and was a “highly dangerous act.”

But the judge suspended his prison term because Origuchi promised he will never drive again, and made a donation as a demonstration of his remorse.

According to the ruling, Origuchi, 57, drove a Mercedes at 147 kph on the expressway in the capital in the early hours of Feb. 25.

In 1995, Origuchi established Goodwill Group, later renamed Radia Holdings Inc. and then Advantage Resourcing Japan Inc., but he resigned from the post of chairman after one of its subsidiaries was hit by an illegal staffing service scandal in 2008.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Transport ministry officials enter the headquarters of ANA Wings Co. at Haneda airport Wednesday to begin a three-day search at the airline.
ANA Wings searched over preflight drinking on same day JAL unit pilot found to be over limit
An All Nippon Airways Co. unit was searched Wednesday, the same day that a pilot with a Japan Airlines Co. unit was found to have consumed alcohol over the company's limit, amid a growing scanda...
Image Not Available
Aomori nuclear reprocessing plant leaked 20 liters of radioactive water earlier this week
Twenty liters of water containing radioactive materials were accidentally released at a spent nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in the village of Rokkasho, Aomori Prefecture, earlier this week, opera...
A house in Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, where six people were found murdered Monday, is seen in this aerial photo taken Tuesday afternoon.
Police suspect marital dispute behind murder of six, including 7-year-old girl, in southwestern J...
Police believe that a family dispute likely led to the murder of six people whose bodies were found Monday at a home in Miyazaki Prefecture. The police retrieved a body believed to be tha...

, ,