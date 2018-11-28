Huge maglev shinkansen emergency exit shaft unveiled in Tokyo
Huge maglev shinkansen emergency exit shaft unveiled in Tokyo

Central Japan Railway Co. unveiled a massive emergency exit to the media Wednesday in Tokyo as part of its maglev ultrahigh-speed train line, currently under construction.

The exit, located in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward, will be used for air ventilation and evacuating passengers in emergency situations.

JR Central aims to begin operations of the Chuo Shinkansen connecting Shinagawa Station and Nagoya Station in 2027. Most sections of the line will run underground.

According to the operator, the emergency exit is a shaft about 36 meters in diameter and 90 meters deep.

Construction of the emergency exit began in July 2016. JR Central will now begin internal wall construction and dig a tunnel for maglev trains.

