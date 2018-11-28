ANA unit searched over pilot’s preflight drinking
Transport ministry officials enter the headquarters of ANA Wings Co. at Haneda airport Wednesday to begin a three-day search at the airline. | KYODO

An All Nippon Airways Co. unit was searched Wednesday, the same day that a pilot with a Japan Airlines Co. unit was found to have consumed alcohol over the company’s limit, amid a drinking scandal involving pilots at Japanese airlines.

The on-site inspection of ANA was conducted just a day after the transport ministry began a three-day inspection of JAL.

Authorities are also expected to search Skymark Airlines Inc. in the near future.

A male pilot of ANA Wings Co. called in sick after drinking the night before his early morning flight on Oct. 25, causing delays to five flights in Okinawa by up to 58 minutes. He quit at the instruction of ANA.

During the three-day search at the airline, the ministry will interview an ANA captain who drank with the unit’s pilot on the night in question.

On Nov. 16, ANA submitted a report to the ministry detailing measures to prevent a recurrence of the incident, including the introduction of more accurate Breathalyzer tests and the distribution of portable testing devices to all flight crew.

On Wednesday, a male pilot at Japan Air Commuter Co., a unit of JAL, was found with alcohol over the company’s limit, delaying the departure of a flight between Kagoshima and Yakushima island in southwestern Japan by an hour.

“We take the matter seriously as it came at a time when strict drinking measures are called for. We deeply apologize,” the company said.

Last month, a JAL co-pilot was arrested by British police after drinking and being around 10 times over the country’s legal limit before a London-Tokyo flight on Oct. 28.

A Skymark flight was also delayed after alcohol was detected on the breath of the plane’s American pilot on Nov. 14.

In light of these scandals, the government began discussing tighter alcohol consumption rules for aviation crew members.

Currently, there is no Japanese law setting a legal limit on blood alcohol level, and breath tests are not even required. Airlines have their own rules and take voluntary steps to detect alcohol problems.

